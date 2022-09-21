What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, Putin escalation, oil stock optimism

What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 Fed decision day: Can inflation be broken on its own from here? My survey of 10 CEOs and two CFOs in my travels over the past couple weeks show that WITHOUT A DOUBT there are more people to hire and hiring is no longer difficult. This is a MAJOR departure from what I have heard every time I have been with CEOs. MAJOR. Why not wait after this Wednesday's expected 75-basis-point interest rate high? The 2-year Treasury yield right around 4% says STOP after this. So does the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF). Best indicator of inflation? Mortgage apps up for the first time in six weeks. Anomalous. Russian President Vladimir Putin: MAJOR escalation in his war against Ukraine and the public will know. Reiterates nuke threat. The move announced Wednesday by Putin will see around 300,000 military reservists called-up and sent to Ukraine. How can you do business in Europe knowing there is a land war and an existential threat at the same time. Ford (F) supply warning this week was not the fault of a microprocessor company. It was a non-tech supplier. It's time to BUY this company because the sales have been made and the raw costs that causes the so-called true up are now behind it. Buy Club holding Ford into any Fed weakness. Citi shuffles oils and raises price targets on Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Devon Energy (DVN) and cuts on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). All of them are Club holdings. Worth noting only because there isn't all that much difference among the three. Barclays downgrades Club holding and Dow stock Cisco Systems (CSCO) to equal weight from overweight (hold from buy). Analysts largely unimpressed by CEO Jensen Huang's keynote Nvidia 's (NVDA) GTC conference. I hear him to say no more Ether but still some older stuff in the channel. The new stuff is so powerful that it will re-ignite the cycle, Huang told me in an interview . JPMorgan says Nvidia's processor technology '1-2 steps' ahead of competition. But several price target cuts from other Wall Street research firms. JPMorgan says Club holding AbbVie (ABBV) looks like its set-up for a good next year, keeps overweight (buy) rating and a price target of $180 per share. BofA sees Club holding Apple (AAPL) in a good spot for U.S. carrier incentives for users to update their iPhones in this tough environment for inflation. Mizuho downgrades chipmaker Micron (MU) to neutral (hold) from buy; big price-target cut to $56 per share from $75. Wells Fargo cuts PT to $75 tom $90 but keeps overweight (buy) rating. Credit Suisse cuts mining company Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) price target to $25 per share from $30. Piper says it's not too late to avoid Stitch Fix (SFIX). Preannounced a terrible quarter. Canaccord goes to hold from buy on SFIX. End of the subscription economy? Ahead of Wednesday's investor day, cosmetics maker Coty (COTY) forecasts fiscal first-quarter revenue growth of 8%-9% versus prior guidance of 6%-8%. Surprisingly better forecast. Coty wants to double skincare sales by fiscal year 2025. Ahead of Nike 's (NKE) fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Sept. 29, Citi says its worried about the athletic shoe and apparel giant being too promotional. Citi sticking with $23 per share price-target on Peloton (PTON) after rowing machine launch. That's more than double PTON's closing price Tuesday. Citi also reiterates its buy rating. Mizuho downgrades Western Digital (WDC) to neutral (hold) from buy. How can people still be recommending this stock with such steep declines in DRAM and NAND memory. Bank of America says it's time to buy PayPal (PYPL); added to 'US 1 list,' Visa (V) removed. However, BofA keeps buy rating on Visa. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, CTRA, DVN, PXD, CSCO, AAPL, ABBV and NVDA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty

What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022