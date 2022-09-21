What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, Putin escalation, oil stock optimism

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty
What I am looking at Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
- Fed decision day: Can inflation be broken on its own from here? My survey of 10 CEOs and two CFOs in my travels over the past couple weeks show that WITHOUT A DOUBT there are more people to hire and hiring is no longer difficult. This is a MAJOR departure from what I have heard every time I have been with CEOs. MAJOR. Why not wait after this Wednesday's expected 75-basis-point interest rate high? The 2-year Treasury yield right around 4% says STOP after this. So does the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF). Best indicator of inflation? Mortgage apps up for the first time in six weeks. Anomalous.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin: MAJOR escalation in his war against Ukraine and the public will know. Reiterates nuke threat. The move announced Wednesday by Putin will see around 300,000 military reservists called-up and sent to Ukraine. How can you do business in Europe knowing there is a land war and an existential threat at the same time.