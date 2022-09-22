2-year Treasury yield hovers above 4.1%, gap with 10-year Treasury widens

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note hovered above4.1% on Thursday as the gap with the 10-year Treasury widened, further inverting the yield curve.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last up nearly 13 basis points to 4.122%. Earlier in the day, it had soared as high as 4.163% and notched a fresh high dating back to October 2007.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was last up nearly 20 basis points to 3.71%, after rising as high as 3.716% earlier in the session and hitting a more than 11-year high.

The gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes at one point widened as much as 56.8 basis points, further inverting the yield curve. Some analysts view short-term rates being significantly higher than long-term rates as a sign of a recession.

Yield and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equaling 0.01%.