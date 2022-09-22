Analyst loves Eli Lilly for its potential blockbuster obesity drug — and we do, too

Club holding Eli Lilly 's (LLY) new diabetes treatment might become "the biggest drug ever" if it were to also get regulatory approval as an obesity drug, UBS wrote in a note to clients Thursday. Analyst Colin Bristow upgraded the stock to buy from hold. UBS raised its price target on LLY to $363 per share from $335, representing roughly 22% upside from where the stock closed Wednesday. "LLY is our new top large cap pick," Bristow wrote. Eli Lilly shares jumped more than 3% in Thursday's session. Bottom line We also think Eli Lilly is a buy here. This is the latest piece of encouraging Wall Street research on Lilly's diabetes medicine Mounjaro, which also has shown immense promise as weight-loss treatment. Analyst notes aren't gospel, of course, but it's nice to see the growing consensus align with our bullish view: This drug is poised to be huge, if all goes well. We've suggesting that to Club members as far back as April , when the company released the impressive results of its obesity-focused Surmount-1 study. "That's the one I think people are going to say, when they put pen to paper, 'Wow. Maybe this is the largest drug in history,'" Jim Cramer said at the time. Eli Lilly has been a stock that's worked in a ghastly market — shares have gained about 10% year to date — because pharmaceutical companies are seen as defensive. That is far from the only reason we're such fans of Lilly, though. Its top-notch innovation pipeline — featuring the aforementioned Mounjaro, an experimental Alzheimer's treatment called donanemab, and more — position the company as a revenue-growth story, too. A stellar management team led by CEO Dave Ricks is working to expand margins, as well. We said earlier this week that new Club members who want to add a stock to their portfolio should consider Eli Lilly , and Jim drove home the point again during Thursday's "Morning Meeting." He said, "I think people should recognize we're in a perilous moment for stocks, but this is the stock to buy if you don't own if you want multiple-year appreciation." Quick background Mounjaro is an approved type 2 diabetes drug, adding it to Lilly's portfolio alongside offerings such as Trulicity and fast-acting insulin Humalog. However, U.S. regulators have not signed off on it to be marketed and sold as an obesity treatment. The company is completing additional studies focused on its weight-loss potential, but the early results have been so promising that Eli Lilly has approached the FDA about getting the drug approved for obesity on an accelerated timeline. The company believes that's an appropriate step because they also have a large dataset from the drug's diabetes-specific trials that demonstrate its safety and efficacy. As noted, Eli Lilly has a long history developing and selling diabetes drugs. Obesity would be a new market for the Indianapolis-based company. Securing an obesity-specific FDA approval for the drug would dramatically expand its sales potential. What UBS is saying UBS had been neutral on Eli Lilly, citing concerns around the investment risk-reward ahead of the initial obesity trial results and the FDA approval of Mounjaro to treat diabetes in May . "With these events in the rear-view mirror, we now view LLY as being the most attractive name in our large cap coverage, with the greatest potential upside to numbers," the analyst wrote. UBS broke its buy call down into three main components: Results from the Surmount-1 study have been "best-in-class," with some participants losing more than 20% of their body weight during the trial. The analyst models peak annual sales around $25.4 billion, up from prior projections of $20.1 billion. There could be some near-term downside risk if the company can't officially file for obesity approval based on the Surmount-1 data, the firm cautioned. However, the analyst said, "fundamentally the filing/approval is a 'when,' not an 'if,' in our view." Lilly's experimental donanemab is the "highest potential late-stage Alzheimer's asset," but remains risky. It is not critical to the upgrade, UBS wrote. Eli Lilly's valuation premium is warranted due to its projected double-digit growth rates on both the top and bottom lines, along with fewer patent cliffs than peers. On Thursday, LLY shares traded around 33 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020. Mike Blake | Reuters