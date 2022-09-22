CNBC Pro

Assessing where the S&P 500 will bottom this time as it heads back toward June lows

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Higher rates are leaving investors around the world with nowhere to hide
CNBC ProHigher rates are leaving investors around the world with nowhere to hide
Michael Santoli
Oversold conditions are starting to emerge for stocks ahead of the Fed's decision
CNBC ProOversold conditions are starting to emerge for stocks ahead of the Fed's decision
Michael Santoli
The bond market may need to calm down before stocks make a meaningful recovery
CNBC ProThe bond market may need to calm down before stocks make a meaningful recovery
Michael Santoli
Read More