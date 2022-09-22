Bank of England raises rates by 50 basis points, in seventh consecutive hike

The Bank of England warned that the U.K. will enter recession later this year. The expected recession is forecast to be the longest since the global financial crisis.

The Bank of England voted to raise its base rate to 2.25% from 1.75% Thursday, lower than the 0.75 percentage point increase that had been expected by many traders.

Inflation in the U.K. dipped slightly in August but at 9.9% year-on-year remained well above the bank's 2% aim. Energy and food have seen the biggest price rises, but core inflation, which strips out those components, is still at 6.3% on an annual basis.

The BOE dropped its key rate, known as the Bank Rate, down to 0.1% in March 2020 in an attempt to prop up growth and spending at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, as inflation began to rise sharply late last year, it was among the first major central banks to kick off a hiking cycle at its December meeting.

This is its seventh consecutive rise and takes U.K. interest rates to a level last seen in 2008.

In a release explaining its decision, the bank noted volatility in wholesale gas prices but said announcements of government caps on energy bills would limit further increases in consumer price index inflation. However, it said there had been further signs since August of "continuing strength in domestically generated inflation."

It added: "The labour market is tight and domestic cost and price pressures remain elevated. While the [energy bill subsidy] reduces inflation in the near term, it also means that household spending is likely to be less weak than projected in the August Report over the first two years of the forecast period."

Five members of its Monetary Policy Committee voted for the 0.5 percentage point rise, while three voted for a higher 0.75 percentage point rise that had been expected by many. One member voted for a 0.25 percentage point rise.

The bank said it was not on a "pre-set path" and would continue to assess data to decide the scale, pace and timing of future changes in the Bank Rate. The committee also voted to begin the sale of U.K. government bonds held in its Asset Purchase Facility shortly after the meeting and noted a "sharp increase in government bond yields globally."

The bank's decision comes against a backdrop of an increasingly weak British pound, recession forecasts, the European energy crisis and a program of new economic policies set to be introduced by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sterling hit fresh multi-decade lows against the dollar this week, trading below $1.14 through Wednesday and dipping below $1.13 early Thursday. It has fallen precipitously against the greenback this year and was last at this level in 1985. It was up 0.2% after the BOE decision with the 0.5 percentage point rise fully priced in.