Nearly 6 in 10 donors may give more to charity despite economic fears, study finds

With lingering high inflation, stock market volatility and recession fears, it's easy to see why some Americans might trim charitable giving.

But some donors may be eyeing bigger gifts for 2022 because of that economic uncertainty, according to a study from Fidelity Charitable, a nonprofit enabling investors to give through a so-called donor-advised fund, a charitable investment account.

Nearly 75% of those surveyed said they worry about other community members, and 64% are concerned about nonprofits amid threats of a recession. As a result, 59% of donors may be willing to give more this year, according to the survey, which polled 969 of the nonprofit's donors in July and August.

More from Personal Finance:

The best time to apply for college financial aid is coming up

What the Fed's third 75 basis point interest rate hikes mean for you

Benchmark bond yields are 'bad news' for investors as the Fed hikes rates

Individual Americans donated an estimated $326.87 billion to charity in 2021, a 4.9% rise compared to the prior year, according to Giving USA.

While the organization predicted "a robust year" for giving in 2022, it also emphasized the link between philanthropy and the strength of the stock market. The report came out as the stock market approached record highs in December, but the S&P 500 has dropped more than 20% year-to-date.