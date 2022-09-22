Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It. "There's a lot of great positions — at least 60%, I'd say — that never make it to the public job boards, which really surprises a lot of people," Perkins adds. Here's how you can tap into the hidden job market and leverage it to find your next opportunity:

Start with a target list of companies and people

When it comes to the hidden job market, less is more. Make a short list of companies you want to work for — no more than 10 — and let that list guide your search, career coach Emily Liou recommends. Then, figure out who the decision-makers at those companies are: the people working on the teams you're interested in, who your potential boss would be, recruiters and human resource managers. LinkedIn and past job descriptions on the companies' websites are solid places to start. Having a focused search can help you build deeper, more personal connections, she adds, and those connections should alert you to job opportunities before they're posted online. That's because companies want to hire people who have a strong, veritable interest in their business, Liou explains — and as a jobseeker, it is much easier to build relationships with these decision-makers if you are thoughtful and intentional in your search instead of copying and pasting the same outreach message to 50 people. "Even if they don't have an immediate opening, it's not to say that in a few weeks or months someone will get promoted or quit and suddenly there's an open role," Liou says. "If you're on their radar, you'll be at the top of their hiring list."

Take a personal approach to networking