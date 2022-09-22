Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Meta after Morgan Stanley reiterated the tech giant as overweight on Thursday. This stock is also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Cramer said Target is ahead of the game as the discount retailer gears up for the holidays. Target said it will hire 100,000 seasonal workers to help with its plans to start deals early . Other stocks mentioned include Microsoft and Bank of America .