Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Costco, DocuSign, Scholastic

Customers carry their items after shopping at Costco in Washington D.C., May 5, 2021.
Ting Shen | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Costco — The wholesale membership club retailer was down about 2.8% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings post-market, and saying it's seeing higher labor and freight costs.

DocuSign — Shares were up 1.7% after the technology company named former Google executive Allan Thygesen its new CEO.

Guidewire — The software maker rose 0.9% after authorizing a $400 million buyback.

Scholastic — The education company fell 2% after reporting an 82% decline in fiscal first quarter operating income and 74% lower earnings before taxes. Revenue grew 1%.