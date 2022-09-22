These are the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest homes—and none of them are in California

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods.

American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.

According to Census Bureau data, some key findings from the index showed that the average new homes in the U.S. are now more than 1,000 square feet bigger than in 1973.

The index also stated that fast-growing tech hubs in the Rocky Mountains have the largest homes, and high-density coastal cities have the most expensive real estate, which is what's driving people to look for cheaper homes elsewhere.