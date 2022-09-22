This is the No. 1 trait that keeps you ‘younger' and 'more attractive' to others, say psychologists

I've been teaching meditation for 30 years, and I've found that the most powerful tool for healing and living a happier life is compassion. Even better, it keeps you younger and more attractive to others, studies show. Compassion isn't about feeling sorry for people. To truly empathize with someone else, you must develop a deep connection — no matter who they are or where they're from. Think of it as the act of moving from judgement to caring, from isolation to connection, from indifference or dislike to understanding.

Compassion: The No. 1 trait to develop

A 6-step meditation guide to practicing compassion