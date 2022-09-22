What Cramer is watching Thursday — 2-year yield says Fed going much higher; job market remains tight

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 U.S. stock futures modestly higher Thursday. Treasury yields still blowing out. Not stopping here. Is the 2- year, now over 4%, stoppable if the Federal Reserve is signaling that it might go higher? Further 1.25% rest of year to more than 4.25%? That's what the 2-year yield is telling us. New tone: No choice but pain, which implies that a recession is well within their purview. Those paid in stock are feeling it. "We have got to get inflation behind us," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at Wednesday's post-meeting news conference. Rates must go up to have meaningful downward pressure on inflation. Dollar? Strong Japanese intervention in foreign exchange market. An inflation target from the Fed of 2%, does that mean we need the nation's unemployment rate to double? Weekly jobless claims up slightly to 213,000, but that's fewer than expected and suggesting the labor market remains tight. After Wednesday's Fed-driven sell-off, our trusted S & P Oscillator indicates that the market is oversold. American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) survey fewest number of bulls in 30 years. Target (TGT) price guarantees. Retailers have a lot of inventory. Housing not there yet: Homebuilder KB Home 's (KBH) quarter bad for Powell, who needs asset values to come down. Earnings per share of $2.86 versus $2.67 expected. Backlog up 9%. Deliveries up 6%. Average selling price up 19% to $508,700. Rival Lennar (LEN), which also beat on EPS of $5.03, saw new orders down 12%. Gross margin still going up, coming in at 29.2% versus 27.5 expected. Lennar cites higher material and labor costs. UBS upgrades Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) to buy from neutral (hold), raises price target to $363 per share from $335. Salesforce (CRM) says margins can stay strong, will keep buying back stock aggressively. Margins to expand to 25%; and $50 billion revenue target. But more importantly, talking about PROFITABLE GROWTH, not the way others do, according to what co-CEO Bret Taylor told me Wednesday evening. Morgan Stanley sees Club holding Meta Platforms (META) cost cutting its way to $11 earnings-per-share in fiscal 2023. Wells Fargo remains bullish on Club holding Microsoft (MSFT). Significant interest from customers "low-code and automation suite." JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon paying price of too much stimulus. "I don't think you can spend $6 trillion and not expect inflation," he told lawmakers at a banking hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill. RBC Capital starts coverage of Dow stock Nike (NKE) with an outperform (buy) rating. Wolfe Research downgrades metals giant Alcoa (AA) to peer perform from outperform (hold from buy). Global surplus rather than deficit. Russian dumping? MoffettNathanson starts Intuit (INTU) with an outperform (buy) rating, points out it has beaten the S & P 500 81% of the months on a year-over-year return; but MoffettNathanson starts DocuSign (DOCU) with an underperform (sell) rating, cites leadership vacuum. Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried looks to raise up to $1 billion for his FTX at $32 billion valuation. Block (SQ) downgraded to neutral (hold) at Mizuho, which sees execution risk. Accenture (ACN) reports fiscal fourth-quarter revenue disappointment, though it beat on earnings per share. Darden Restaurants (DRI), the owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, misses on fiscal first-quarter revenue. EPS is in line. Same-store sales for the quarter rose 4.2% versus 5.1% expected. Seeing more normal seasonality. Barclays lowers price target on United Parcel Service (UPS) to $180 per share from $200, keeps equal weight (hold) rating. Analysts there say FedEx "clearly failed" on execution but its warning about business and the global economy suggests that UPS is also "in for a rough winter." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY, CRM, META and MSFT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

