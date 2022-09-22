CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — 2-year yield says Fed going much higher; job market remains tight

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures modestly higher Thursday. Treasury yields still blowing out. Not stopping here. Is the 2- year, now over 4%, stoppable if the Federal Reserve is signaling that it might go higher? Further 1.25% rest of year to more than 4.25%? That's what the 2-year yield is telling us. New tone: No choice but pain, which implies that a recession is well within their purview. Those paid in stock are feeling it. "We have got to get inflation behind us," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at Wednesday's post-meeting news conference.
  • Rates must go up to have meaningful downward pressure on inflation. Dollar? Strong Japanese intervention in foreign exchange market. An inflation target from the Fed of 2%, does that mean we need the nation's unemployment rate to double? Weekly jobless claims up slightly to 213,000, but that's fewer than expected and suggesting the labor market remains tight.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, Putin escalation, oil stock optimism
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Fed day, Putin escalation, oil stock optimism
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Monday — bond yields up, stocks down again as Wall Street on Fed watch
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — bond yields up, stocks down again as Wall Street on Fed watch
Jim Cramer
Read More