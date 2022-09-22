What Cramer is watching Thursday — 2-year yield says Fed going much higher; job market remains tight

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
What I am looking at Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
- U.S. stock futures modestly higher Thursday. Treasury yields still blowing out. Not stopping here. Is the 2- year, now over 4%, stoppable if the Federal Reserve is signaling that it might go higher? Further 1.25% rest of year to more than 4.25%? That's what the 2-year yield is telling us. New tone: No choice but pain, which implies that a recession is well within their purview. Those paid in stock are feeling it. "We have got to get inflation behind us," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at Wednesday's post-meeting news conference.
- Rates must go up to have meaningful downward pressure on inflation. Dollar? Strong Japanese intervention in foreign exchange market. An inflation target from the Fed of 2%, does that mean we need the nation's unemployment rate to double? Weekly jobless claims up slightly to 213,000, but that's fewer than expected and suggesting the labor market remains tight.