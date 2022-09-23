Elon Musk has more than 20 direct reports at Tesla — here are the ones we know about

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands on the podium as he attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong, China. Bobby Yip | Reuters

Elon Musk has run two ambitious tech companies at the same time ever since he became chair and later CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla while also leading SpaceX, his reusable rocket and satellite internet business. He went on to launch a computer-brain interface startup, Neuralink, and a drilling business called Boring Co. in 2017, and is in the midst of a contentious lawsuit with Twitter over a buyout gone awry. With his attention divided, Musk relies on a large team of deputies —more than 20 people today — to keep business rolling at Tesla. His cast of direct reports shifts often with strategic or organizational changes, occasional "spot firings" by the mercurial CEO, and resignations. Here are the direct reports we know about as of September 2022. The data was gathered from interviews with current and recent Tesla employees, LinkedIn profiles, internal and public records from Tesla, and may not include all of the people who report to him.

Headcount numbers are approximate and refer to the number of people each of Musk's direct reports was managing as of early September. About 22% of the CEO's direct reports are now based in Texas, around half are still based in California, and more than 90% are men.