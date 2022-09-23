European stocks close 2.3% lower as UK tax cuts, weak euro zone data roil markets

European stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as investors digested a raft of central bank decisions and a new economic plan from the U.K.

The Stoxx 600 fell 2.3%, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the red.

Oil and gas stocks and basic resources were the biggest fallers, both down more than 5%.

The market moves come after the U.K. government announced a raft of tax cuts as the country prepares for a recession. Sterling plunged 3% against the dollar to $1.0919 in the hours following the news.

The Bank of England hiked rates by 50 basis points Thursday — its seventh consecutive increase — and said it believed the U.K. economy was already in a recession.

Also Thursday, the Swiss National Bank hiked its benchmark rate to 0.5%, a shift that brings an end to an era of negative rates in Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, hiked by another three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, and indicated that the hikes will keep on coming.