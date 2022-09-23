CNBC Pro

Fund manager names 2 UK stocks he says look very attractive right now

thumbnail
Sophie Kiderlin@SKiderlin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Stocks could continue skittish trading until interest rate move calms down
CNBC ProStocks could continue skittish trading until interest rate move calms down
Patti Domm
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Bond market plunge means the low for stocks is not in yet, Bank of America's Hartnett says
CNBC ProBond market plunge means the low for stocks is not in yet, Bank of America's Hartnett says
Jeff Cox
Read More