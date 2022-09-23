CNBC Investing Club

We're making a small buy in Friday's terrible market, adding high-quality on sale

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

Overly bearish market gives us a chance to add to a beaten-down but quality tech stock
CNBC Investing ClubOverly bearish market gives us a chance to add to a beaten-down but quality tech stock
Jeff Marks
We're buying more shares of two companies, stepping off the sidelines in this down market
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of two companies, stepping off the sidelines in this down market
Jeff Marks
FedEx's troubles signaled more urgency to bolster our defensive stocks, so we added to one of them
CNBC Investing ClubFedEx's troubles signaled more urgency to bolster our defensive stocks, so we added to one of them
Zev Fima
Read More