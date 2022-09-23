We're making a small buy in Friday's terrible market, adding high-quality on sale

We're buying 20 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $231.86 each. Following Friday's trade, the portfolio will own 370 shares of STZ, increasing its weighting to 3.18% from 3.01%. We're holding our noses and making one small buy into Friday's selloff. While the market's outlook certainly feels grim with the Federal Reserve acknowledging that pain may be felt in the economy to get inflation down and Treasury yields soaring, we are staying disciplined to the S & P Oscillator , a technical indicator that has guided us through oversold and overbought conditions in the market countless times over the years. Following the selloff in the market Thursday, the Oscillator moved even further into oversold territory with a reading of minus 7.04%. As a reminder, any time the Oscillator moves below minus 4%, it signals oversold conditions in the market, which could mean it's due for a bounce. Of course, the Oscillator can still get more oversold from here and there could be more pain ahead. Most recently, we saw the Oscillator get as low as minus 8.86% on Sept. 1 before turning. Also, it will be difficult for the market to make a sustainable bounce until the yield on the 2-Year Treasury stops climbing at this rapid pace. A yield of more than 4% on the 2-year creates a lot of competition for investment dollars and applies headwinds to stock valuations. So why buy anything given the grim picture? We are believers that the risk-reward gets better as prices come in, as long as you are sticking with quality companies that have little earnings risk. That's why we typically view weakness as long-term opportunities. At a minimum, we think the oversold Oscillator serves as a reminder that stocks have been hit hard in a very short period and that the time has come to start looking for profitable, high quality companies that are trading at bargains. Broadly speaking, our plan is to continue to stay diversified and keep plenty of cash on the sidelines. As the market takes a leg lower, we'll nibble on something small and keep to our favorite high-quality ideas. What constitutes high quality? It has to be profitable with a strong balance sheet. A capital return program (dividends and buybacks) is a plus, and we want to generally avoid anything with too much cyclicality where earnings could be lower next year. While we're picking Constellation Brands, we would be comfortable buying stocks that fit the above criteria so long that wide scales are being applied. What we mean by wide scales is not constantly purchasing the same security at the same price level. We like Constellation Brands, specifically, for several reasons. First, the product – alcohol – tends to be more recession resilient, as it serves as a vice during harder times. As a market share gainer in a resilient category, we think Constellation's earnings can continue to grow despite the weak macro. We believe the business is performing well based on a Sept. 15 update from JPMorgan. The analysts there increased their price target to $287 per share from $263, and said they believe there could be upside in beer depletions, the number of cases that are sold to retailers by a distributor. We also believe the share reclassification proposal and elimination of the Class B shares is a positive for corporate governance reasons, though a renegotiation of the current terms may be necessary given the premium the Sands' family is requesting. ( Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks. CNBC's Zev Fima , portfolio analyst for the Investing Club, contributed to this report.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images