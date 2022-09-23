CNBC Pro

Stocks could continue skittish trading until interest rate move calms down

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
Bond market plunge means the low for stocks is not in yet, Bank of America's Hartnett says
CNBC ProBond market plunge means the low for stocks is not in yet, Bank of America's Hartnett says
Jeff Cox
Inventory is piling up as consumer demand slows. That’s bad news for these stocks
CNBC ProInventory is piling up as consumer demand slows. That’s bad news for these stocks
Sarah Min
Read More