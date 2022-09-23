China's CATL, a Tesla supplier, considers expanding battery swapping business overseas

CATL is the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker and supplier to the likes of Tesla and Ford.

The world's largest electric vehicle battery maker CATL is evaluating whether to expand its battery swapping business to international markets, a senior executive told CNBC.

In January, the Chinese battery manufacturer launched its battery swapping business called EVOGO in China across 10 cities. The aim is to remove the need for electric cars to stop at recharging stations. Instead, drivers can rent battery packs from CATL and put them into the car when their other battery runs out. This takes a matter of minutes.

Nio, an electric car start-up in China, also has a rival battery swapping program. The company plans to expand that to building 1,000 battery swapping stations outside China by 2025, with the majority in Europe, Nio co-founder Qin Lihong, told Reuters this week.

Li Xiaoning, executive president of overseas commercial application at CATL, told CNBC in an interview on Thursday, that the company is also evaluating expansion of its battery swapping product into Europe.

"I would say this will start in China this year. We will step by step check the overseas footprint of EVOGO," Li said.