Britain's sudden lurch to 'Reaganomics' gets a thumbs down from the markets

Truss has now put the country on an economic road completely at odds with most, if not all, major global economies. Hannah Mckay | Reuters

watch now

U.K. bond markets went into a tailspin Friday as investors shunned the country's assets. Yields (which move inversely to prices) on the 5-year gilt rose by half a percentage point — which Reuters reported was the largest one-day rise since at least 1991. And with bonds tanking, sterling was also sent into freefall after hitting 37-year lows against the dollar in recent weeks. It ended Friday down nearly 3.6% against the greenback. On the week it lost 5% and is now down 27% since just before the 2016 Brexit vote.

Loading chart...

Wall Street banks are now seriously considering a break lower to parity with the U.S. dollar — for the first time in history — and many commentators have likened the pound to an emergency market currency. Left-leaning The Guardian newspaper called it "a budget for the rich" on its front page Saturday, while The Times called it a "great tax gamble." The right-wing Daily Mail newspaper called it a "true Tory budget" while Kwarteng himself said it was a "very good day for the U.K.," declining to comment on the currency moves. ING analysts said in a research note that investors are worried that the U.K. Treasury has now effectively committed to open-ended borrowing for these tax cuts, and that the Bank of England will have to respond with more aggressive rate hikes. "To us, the magnitude of the jump in gilt yields has more to do with a market that has become dysfunctional," ING's Senior Rates Strategist Antoine Bouvet and Global Head of Markets Chris Turner said in the note.

watch now