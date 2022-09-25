These stable value stocks are holding up this year and pay solid dividends

After a vicious week for stocks CNBC Pro found some stable value names that pay healthy dividends to help traders bolster their portfolios. The S & P 500 lost more than 5% last week, briefly dipping below its bear market closing low of 3,666. These swift declines left investors scrambling for ways to shield their portfolios, especially as fears mount that the Federal Reserve's tightening regime will tip the economy into a recession. With this in mind, CNBC Pro screened the Russell 1000 value index for stocks that could help investors find income and gain some stability. These stocks are at least flat on the year, have a three-year beta of less than 0.99 and a dividend yield of at least 2%, according to FactSet data. Analysts also expect these stocks to gain at least 10% from here. Check out the list below. Utilities stocks surfaced most often on our list, with names such as electric services company DTE Energy outperforming this year with a 5% gain. More than half, or 57%, of analysts have a buy rating on the stock, which is expected to rise 12% from here. The stock also has a low three-year beta of 0.7. What's more, the company pays a 3.4% dividend yield, offering investors some income as well as stability. Another utilities name includes American Electric Power Company , a stock that advanced more than 9% this year, handily outpacing the major averages. It's recommended buy by six out of 10 analysts, and is expected to rise at least 10% more from here. It has a 0.4 three-year beta. And it has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oil company Chesapeake Energy soared around 4% this year. It's rated a buy by nearly eight out of 10 analysts on Wall Street, and is expected to have double-digit upside from here — 61.5%, according to FactSet. It has a low three-year beta of 0.7. The stock also pays a dividend yield of 2%. Other stocks include AES , Exelon and General Dynamics .