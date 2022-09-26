Korea's Kospi tumbles 3%; Asia-Pacific markets drop as negative sentiment remains

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell sharply on Monday as negative sentiment continues to weigh in on markets.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.66% to 26,431.55, and the Topix also slipped 2.71% to 1,864.28. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3.02% to 2,220.94 and the Kosdaq plunged 5.07% to 692.37.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.6% to 6,469.40. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.34% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.21% in the final hour of trade, erasing earlier gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index bucking the trend and rising by 1.61%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% to 3,051.23 and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.398% to 10,962.56.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is scheduled to meet later this week, and China is expected to release data on factory activity at the end of the week.

Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, is set to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange this week as well.