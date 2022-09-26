Biden administration proposes new rules to increase airline fee disclosures

President Joe Biden on Monday announced new rules that would require airlines and online travel agencies to disclose fees for seat selection, checked baggage and other add-ons along with fares, the administration's latest effort to bolster passenger protections after a rocky summer travel season.

Airlines charge travelers for a number of additional perks, which used to come with the cost of a ticket, including a fee for advanced selection for many seats on board, even those without extra legroom.

The president outlined the Transportation Department's new proposed rules during a speech at a meeting at the White House Competition Council on Monday.

"You should know the full cost of your ticket, right when you're comparison shopping," Biden said.