CCTV Script Weekly 23/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on September 23, 2022.

For this week's weekly report, let's first take a look at Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos has fallen from the world's second richest person to the third position. Bezos was overtaken by Tesla founder Musk in 2021 and lost his throne as the world's richest person, and this time Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon surpassed Jeff Bezos. How did Bezos' fortune shrink?

The Federal Reserve started the interest rate hike cycle in March this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been hit especially hard this year. Amazon's share price has fallen about 30% since the beginning of the year. This wave of tech sell-offs has also shrunk Bezos' fortune by more than $45 billion since January.

Meanwhile, Adani has seen his fortune grow rapidly. One of his Adani Group's core businesses is coal, and coal prices have soared this year. At the same time, his group continues to expand into areas such as telecommunications, electronic services, airport operations, etc. Adani Group's shares have more than doubled this year, which has made his wealth ranking from 14 at the beginning of the year to second place today.

Next, let's focus on the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda. This week, the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged and keep ultraloose policy. With the Swiss central bank has ended its negative rate policy, the BOJ is set to be the only major central bank with a negative benchmark rate.

The 77-year-old may not wait until his term expires on April 8 next year, but will step down on March 19 next year, along with two other deputy governors. What are the effects of Japan's ultraloose monetary policy on its citizens? We can take a look at the price of an Apple phone.

As the yen continues to depreciate against the dollar, Apple has had to raise prices across the board for the Japanese market, so it will cost more for Japanese people to buy an Apple phone. The lowest-priced model of iPhone 13, for example, was previously priced at 98,800,000 yen (about RMB 4,901 RMB) with tax, but now it has been raised to 117,800 yen (about RMB 5,844 RMB), a price increase of 19,000 yen, which is almost 20% more expensive.

Finally, let's focus on a company executive, Doug Ramsey. Ramsey, 53, is the chief operating officer of Beyond Meat. He got into a confrontation with a man in an Arkansas parking lot, biting him on the nose and threatening his life. Ramsey was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery and booked in the Washington County jail Upon the news, Beyond Meat stock dropped sharply, hitting a new all-time low. Ramsey has now been suspended from the company.

In fact, as regard to the whole plant-based meat sector, its sales growth stagnates this year.The reason is that the retail price of their products is usually higher than that of real meat, but the high price is not due to the rising cost of ingredients. It is because of the high marketing expenses. This has led to increasingly difficult times for the plant-based meat industry in the current environment of high inflation and cosumers tightening their purse strings. This year Beyond Meat's share price has fallen about 76%.



