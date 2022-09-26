Chinese EV maker Li Auto falls after it cuts delivery outlook; Beijing extends tax breaks for electric cars

Li Auto warned that "supply chain constraint" would mean the company will deliver fewer cars than expected in the third quarter. Meanwhile, China has extended a tax exemption for new energy vehicles until the end of 2023 as it looks to spur growth for electric cars.

Shares of Li Auto fell in pre-market trade in the U.S. on Monday after the Chinese electric carmaker cut its delivery guidance for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, rival electric car companies Nio and Xpeng jumped as Beijing announced an extension of tax breaks for electric car purchases.

Li Auto said that it now expects to deliver 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter down from a previous outlook of between 27,000 and 29,000 units. Shares of Li Auto were around 2% lower in pre-market trade.

"The revision is a direct consequence of the supply chain constraint, while the underlying demand for the Company's vehicles remains robust," Li Auto said in a statement. "The Company will continue to closely collaborate with its supply chain partners to resolve the bottleneck and accelerate production."