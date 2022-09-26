The far-right win big in Italy. Here's what that means for Europe

Giorgia Meloni seen speaking during the campaign. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right nationalist and conservative party Brothers of Italy (Fratelli dItalia, FDI) held the conclusive electoral rally at Arenile, in the left-oriented district of Bagnoli, Naples. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Early results from Italy's snap election on Sunday indicate that a right-wing coalition, led by the far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, had scooped a majority of the vote — and this could have major implications for Europe. The alliance, made up of Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia party, as well as Matteo Salvini's right-wing Lega party and Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi's center-right party, looks set to claim victory with around 44% of the vote in both the lower and upper houses of parliament, data from the Interior Ministry showed. That compares to 26.2% won by the center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party. As a single party, the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (or Brothers of Italy) won 26.2% of the vote, far ahead of its coalition partners Lega and Forza Italia which each gained around 8% of the vote. Turnout was low at the election, however, at 64%, compared to 74% in 2018. Fratelli d'Italia's runaway success means that Giorgia Meloni is likely to become Italy's next prime minister and the country's first female leader. The vote also ushers in the most right-wing government Rome has seen since World War II and fascist leader Benito Mussolini. Speaking as the results emerged, Giorgia Meloni said the party would "govern for everyone" and would not "betray" the country's trust. She also spoke of the need to unite Italy and make its people proud. How that plays out, especially when it comes to the European Union, is now a big question for analysts, who say the coming weeks and months will determine "which Meloni" turns up to govern — the pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine Atlanticist, or the political renegade who has expressed a willingness to challenge the EU's rules, like others on the euroskeptic right-wing.

Atmosphere during Giorgia Meloni's rally in Cagliari to launch her campaign for Italy's next general election at Cagliari on September 02, 2022 in Cagliari, Italy. Italians head to the polls for general elections on September 25, 2022. Emanuele Perrone | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Politicians in that bracket certainly see Fratelli d'Italia's success as a boost to their cause, with Europe's right wing — from Geert Wilders in the Netherlands to Marine Le Pen in France and Viktor Orban in Hungary — hailing the party's win on social media. Meanwhile, there's been a stony silence from Brussels so far, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yet to comment on the win for yet another right-wing faction in Europe, just two weeks after a Swedish general election saw a far-right majority get the largest share of the vote. Still, just how far Meloni will take Italy to the right remains to be seen. Analysts note that Meloni has also cultivated a close relationship with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who resigned in July after he failed to unite a fractious coalition around his economic policies. "We are dealing with a right-wing coalition and we need to understand what type of right-wing coalition," Francesco Galietti, chief executive and co-founder of political risk consultancy Policy Sonar, told CNBC Monday. "Meloni is quite the charmer and everyone believes they have a special relationship with her, but in reality we also know that Meloni is quite close to Mario Draghi so her ascent to power is a balancing exercise. She has not ditched her old road companions but she is talking to Mario Draghi. So the question will eventually present itself: Who is the real Meloni?"

Euroskepticism

Fratelli d'Italia has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity since its founding in 2012, having chimed with sections of the Italian public concerned by immigration, the economy, jobs and living standards — ongoing challenges for Italy (and indeed Europe) that the party has pledged to tackle. Both Fratelli d'Italia and its coalition partner Lega are nationalist parties at their core and have expressed various euroskeptic proposals in the past, even advocating for leaving the euro at one stage (although their stance on that has since softened). Fratelli d'Italia has argued for a slimmed down, less bureaucratic EU and has championed the primacy of Italian law in domestic issues. The party has also said it would seek to renegotiate Italy's Covid recovery funds from the EU (around 200 billion euros, or $193 billion, in loans and grants) given rampant inflation and soaring energy bills in the wake of the Ukraine war.

