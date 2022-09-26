Peloton's head of marketing latest executive to leave company

A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019.

Peloton's head of marketing is leaving the company, just weeks after a broader executive shake-up at the exercise equipment maker.

Dara Treseder, whose last day will be Oct. 4, is leaving for a position at Autodesk. At Peloton, she oversaw marketing and membership, reporting to CEO Barry McCarthy after the departure of Kevin Cornils, the company's chief commercial officer. The announcement comes after co-founder and former CEO John Foley left his board chair position earlier this month.

Since taking over as chief executive in February, McCarthy has been working to revive the company's struggling business and increase cash flow by growing subscription revenue. After thriving during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as gyms shut down, Peloton's losses have been mounting as it works to expand its customer base and win back the confidence of investors.

As senior vice president of marketing, communications and membership, Treseder oversaw Peloton's introduction of a $3,195 rowing machine last week and a nationwide bike rental program earlier in September. She also supervised Peloton's expansion to Australia and its partnerships with Beyonce and Usain Bolt.

"During her time at the company, Peloton has become one of the most beloved and culturally relevant brands and our Member base has grown from over 2.6 million to over 6.9 million," Peloton said in a statement Monday.

Treseder, who previously led marketing teams at Apple and Goldman Sachs, will be taking on the role of chief marketing officer at Autodesk. Peloton said it will look to fill the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

Correction: Dara Treseder is senior vice president of marketing, communications and membership at Peloton. An earlier version misstated her title.