Sterling hits record low against the dollar, as Asia-Pacific currencies also weaken

The British pound plunged to a record low on Monday morning in Asia, following last week's announcement by the new U.K. government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth. The sterling briefly fell 4% to an all-time low of $1.0382 on Monday in Asia.

Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates. "[It] doesn't seem like the U.K. government is throwing the market a bone here in terms of having a much more tempered fiscal trajectory, and so I think at this point right now, the path of least resistance is going to remain lower," Mazen Issa, senior forex strategist at TD Securities, told CNBC before the pound hit a new low. "Below $1.05, you really look at parity," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "We've seen the euro dip below parity — I don't see a reason why sterling can't either," he added.