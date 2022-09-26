S&P 500 ends Tuesday down after notching a fresh bear market low, Dow slips more than 100 points

The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb to levels not seen in at least a decade.

The broader market index fell as low as 3,623.29 during the session which broke below the previous bear market intraday low of 3,636 that was set in mid-June. It closed down 0.21% at 3,647.29.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.82 points, or 0.43%, to 29,134.99 — giving up a gain of nearly 400 points earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25% to 10,829.50.

The S&P 500 is now 24.3% below its record set in January, while the Dow is 21.2% below its all-time high. The Nasdaq has fallen more than 33% since hitting a record in November.