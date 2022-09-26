The top 3 skills you need to land a work-from-anywhere job in 2022

Even as pandemic restrictions ease and more companies require their employees return to the office full-time, flexible and remote jobs are still hot commodities amongst the workforce.

Google searches for "remote jobs" have reached an all-time high since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020, with 32% of people affirming that they prefer an exclusively remote work arrangement, according to a June 2022 Gallup survey of 8,090 U.S. employees.

Although demand for remote opportunities remains high, the number of remote job openings is starting to drop: In July, about 17% of paid job postings in the U.S. on LinkedIn were remote, the Wall Street Journal reports, down from a high of about 20% in March 2022.

True remote jobs are hard to come by, too: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a specific region, country, state or city, according to FlexJobs.

In a work-from-anywhere job, however, employees work "100% remotely, are independent of location and, in many cases, are also independent of a specific time zone," FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It.

She expects such jobs to become more popular — and the competition for them to grow — in the coming months as more companies require employees to return to in-person work.

If you're hoping to land a remote job that will let you work from anywhere in the world, adding these skills to your resume can help you stand out from the crowd in your search, according to two remote job experts: