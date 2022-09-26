The UAE is scrapping its Covid mask requirements after 2.5 years

A mask-clad Israeli tourist in the historic al-Fahidi neighborhood of Dubai on January 11, 2021. As much of the world tightens lockdowns amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Dubai remains open for tourism, branding itself as a sunny, quarantine-free escape -- despite a sharp rise in cases.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The UAE is doing away with its mandatory mask requirements in nearly all public indoor spaces after 2.5 years.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the change in a televised statement, saying that it will come into effect on Sept. 28. The long-held mask rule was a pillar of the UAE's measures against Covid-19, as well as nearly universal vaccinations and rapidly available PCR testing.

The ruling officially applies to just the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, but the country's six other emirates, including Dubai, are expected to follow suit. Masks will now only be required in hospitals, on public transport, and in places of worship, NCEMA said.

Abu Dhabi was one of the UAE's strictest emirates in terms of requiring and enforcing mask-wearing. In Dubai, mask-wearing was required in public indoor spaces but permitted to be taken off while sitting, eating, drinking and performing physical exercise.

By the summer months, enforcement in many of the other emirates had relaxed and it was common to see people in public places not wearing masks.