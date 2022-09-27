Amazon temporarily closes some Florida warehouses as Hurricane Ian approaches

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Amazon is temporarily closing warehouses in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian churns toward the state.

The company on Tuesday shuttered sites near Tampa and Orlando, according to notices sent to employees and reviewed by CNBC. Amazon expects the facilities to remain closed until Friday, the notices state.

"We will continue to monitor the weather and will provide updates on when the building will reopen," according to one notice, which was sent to workers at a facility in the Tampa suburb of Temple Terrace.

Amazon confirmed that it's closing some sites as a safety precaution ahead of the storm.

"We're closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian and making adjustments to our operations in order to keep our employees and those delivering for us safe," Richard Rocha, and Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. "We're in regular contact with our employees and delivery partners to ensure everyone is aware of any site closures or unsafe conditions and will continue to make adjustments as needed."

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. FEMA and the White House urged Florida residents to heed local officials' evacuation warnings and not to underestimate the storm's magnitude. The hurricane has continued to strengthen after making landfall in Cuba.

Amazon is the latest company to adjust its operations as Hurricane Ian approaches the southeastern coast. The Walt Disney Company and Comcast's Universal Studios are closing their Orlando-based theme parks ahead of the storm. Several airports in the state also announced closures.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

