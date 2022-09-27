CNBC Pro

Analysts are falling back in love with Nvidia, with Citi giving it almost 100% upside

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman 'significantly' cuts oil forecasts, but sees a bounce from current levels
CNBC ProGoldman 'significantly' cuts oil forecasts, but sees a bounce from current levels
Pippa Stevens
Here are Tuesday’s biggest analyst calls: FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid and more
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday’s biggest analyst calls: FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid and more
Yun Li
Jefferies upgrades Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts as stocks soar on Macao reopening
CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts as stocks soar on Macao reopening
Yun Li
Read More