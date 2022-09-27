European markets close mixed after choppy start to the week; oil and gas stocks rise

Market players may be underestimating how the increased supply of U.K. bonds will affect them, according to Imogen Bachra, head of U.K. rates strategy at NatWest.

"Even if the Bank of England don't actively sell back to the market, just the fact they won't be buying bonds is a huge turning point in the face of all of this supply," she said.

"This is pandemic-style easing, but without the offsetting pandemic-style monetary policy where the Bank of England were buying essentially all of the bonds that the Treasury were issuing."

She also said she believes yields will continue to travel higher. The yield on the 10-year gilt soared to levels not seen since 2008 on Monday.