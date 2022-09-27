EV charge points in Britain are now nearly as expensive as gasoline, research shows

The U.K. has laid out plans to ramp up the number of electric vehicles on its roads over the next few years. Coldsnowstorm | E+ | Getty Images

Electric car drivers in the U.K. have seen the cost of using a public, "rapid" charger on a pay-as-you-go tariff rise by 42% since May, according to data released Monday. Figures from RAC Charge Watch — which is part of the RAC, a motoring organization — show that it now costs EV drivers using the above infrastructure an average of 63.29 pence (72 cents) a kilowatt hour to charge their vehicle. Breaking the figures down, the RAC said this meant an 80% rapid charge of a "typical family-sized electric car" using a 64 kWh battery cost, on average, £32.41 (around $34.87). The RAC said the increase was down to "the soaring costs of wholesale gas and electricity." It added that those using "ultra-rapid" chargers had also seen average charging costs jump by 25%.

The analysis also showed that "a driver exclusively using a rapid or ultra-rapid charger on the public network will now pay around 18p per mile for electricity," the RAC said. "This compares to 19p per mile for a petrol [gasoline] car and 21p per mile for a diesel one, based on someone driving at an average of 40 miles to the gallon," it went on to state. Despite the above, the RAC noted that many EV users would for the most part charge at their home, where electricity costs less. With the U.K. government's Energy Price Guarantee set to come into force imminently, the price per mile for an average-sized electric vehicle would come in at roughly 9p for charging at home, if driven in a reasonably efficient manner. An 80% charge at home would cost £17.87, the RAC said. "For those that have already made the switch to an electric car or are thinking of doing so, it remains the case that charging away from home costs less than refuelling a petrol or diesel car, but these figures show that the gap is narrowing as a result of the enormous increases in the cost of electricity," Simon Williams, the RAC's electric vehicle spokesperson, said. "These figures very clearly show that it's drivers who use public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers the most who are being hit the hardest," he added.