Investors favor dividend payers and value stocks as market hits new bear low, CNBC survey shows

With the market turmoil raging on, the majority of Wall Street investors are now favoring dividend-paying stocks and value names into the end of the year, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey. The S & P 500 hit a new bear market low on Monday, taking out its prior low in June and bringing its decline from its all time high to 24%. We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money, asking where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2022 and beyond. The survey was conducted this week. About a third of the respondents said they are most likely to buy stocks paying high dividends now. Unlike growth stocks, dividend stocks typically don't offer dramatic price appreciation, but they do provide investors with a stable source of income during times of uncertainty. A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings that are paid out to shareholders. The three most popular dividend exchange-traded funds are the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF , the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF . When asked which three sectors will be the biggest winners over the next year, the investors picked health care, energy and financials, which lean towards the value side of the market, according to the survey. Energy has been the only S & P 500 sector that's in the green this year with a 26% gain. Health care and financials have pared better than growth-oriented stocks, down 14% and 22% this year, respectively. The survey also showed that investors' biggest concern right now is the Fed being too aggressive.