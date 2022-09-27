Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said "our confidence couldn't be higher" in Tesla on CNBC Tuesday. The electric vehicle maker's stock accounts for more than 10% of the ARK Innovation ETF . Loup Ventures' Gene Munster discussed megacap tech stocks including Apple . He said the iPhone maker is a "safe haven" and believes the company is in a good place with their products . The stock is also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned included Chevron and Meta .