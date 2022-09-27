Sabotage suspected after unexplained leaks found on major Russian gas pipelines

View of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline.

Investigations are taking place into unexplained leaks affecting both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which bring natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Neither pipeline was pumping gas at the time of the leaks: Nord Stream 1 stopped pumping gas to Europe "indefinitely" earlier this month, with Moscow's operator saying international sanctions on Russia prevented it from carrying out vital maintenance work.

The newer pipeline Nord Stream 2, meanwhile, has never officially opened as Germany refused to certify it for commercial operations due to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Both Europe and Russia have both said sabotage cannot be ruled out for the cause of the damage, but the finger of blame is being pointed at Moscow — which is yet to directly respond to the accusations.

For its part, Russia's state-owned gas giant Gazprom declined to comment on the leaks when approached by Reuters while Nord Stream AG, the network operator, said in a statement reported by Reuters that "the destruction that occurred on the same day simultaneously on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented."

"It is not yet possible to estimate the timing of the restoration of the gas transport infrastructure," it added.

Asked about the damaged pipelines earlier, the Kremlin's spokesman said the leak was cause for concern and sabotage was one possible cause but said it was "premature" to speculate before the results of an investigation.

"No option can be ruled out right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Nord Stream released a statement on Monday noting that dispatchers of the Nord Stream 1 control center had "registered a pressure drop on both strings of the gas pipeline" with the reasons being investigated, although it's not known whether this incident is connected.