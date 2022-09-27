What Cramer is watching Tuesday — market extremely oversold, new signs of housing slowdown

What I am looking at Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 Strong dollar ; weak Euro; weak China. No benefit from strong dollar? Really? Here are nine Club stocks less impacted by the dollar and well-liked on Wall Street. My trusted S & P Oscillator: minus 13.8, way oversold. Lowest since the Covid pandemic. Minus 25 next? U.S. stock futures bounce after Monday's lowest close of the year for the S & P 500 . In fact, it was the lowest close for the index since 2020. The 2-year Treasury yield down Tuesday but still over 4.2%. Lumber back to two years ago: now $410 per thousand board feet. What else? Persistent inflation: oil still up 10% from 2020 levels. Almost everything down but not over two years. The Fed's goal is to bring everything back to two years ago? Redfin says pending home sales declined 21% year over year for past four weeks. What does the Fed want? A year of this? Median home price DOWN to $372,000 from $393,000. Since sales were up some 30%, is that not down enough? Does the Fed want home prices to fall to $300,000? Counterintuitive: Raymond James says buy homebuilder Lennar (LEN), raises price target to $90 per share from $75, despite surging mortgage rates. Evercore upgrades Prologis (PLD), a real estate logistics company, to outperform from in line (buy from hold). Another odd one: Ingersoll Rand (IR) expected to hit targets. Citi says buy the industrial stock, seems counterintuitive given the macro environment. Morgan Stanley slashes price target on FedEx (FDX) in half to $125 per share. Big catch-up call after the stock fell off a cliff earlier this month after horrible current quarter guidance and CEO Raj Subramaniam telling me we're headed for a global recession. However, Morgan Stanley keeps an equal weight (hold rating). Raymond James says FedEx hampered by Express and ground. Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) downgraded by UBS against a rough economic backdrop. UBS says hard for these rail companies ahead to achieve consensus 25% volume growth. Citi put Dow stock McDonald's (MCD) on a "negative catalyst watch" and lowers price target to $246 per share from $275. Europe is really looming because of the strong dollar. Deutsche Bank raises PepsiCo (PEP) price target to $181 per from $179; keeps hold rating ahead of third-quarter results next month. Goldman Sachs downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to neutral (hold) from buy. More normalized. Is this a work-from-home stock? Piper raises price target on Snap (SNAP) to $12 per share from $11. Slightly better. Healthier spend by advertisers in key verticals. Mizuho says recent trade down in alcohol spend is a bad omen for Block 's (SQ) cash app. Deutsche Bank cuts price target on Teladoc (TDOC) to $31 per share from $34. Stock down about 70% year to date. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

In this photo illustration, 100 dollar bills seen displayed. The dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on U.S. Treasurys leaped ahead of an interest rate decision. Sheldon Cooper | Lightrocket | Getty Images

