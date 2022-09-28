Buy the dip? These stocks trading back at their lows are loved by analysts

The rapid descent into new lows for the S & P 500 this week has dragged down nearly every stock, including some of the favorite names of Wall Street analysts. That could present an opportunity for investors looking for quality stocks and future upside in a volatile environment. The stocks in the table below are trading within 5% of their 52-week low, but have a buy rating from more than 70% of Wall Street analysts that cover them. Those analysts expect the stocks to do more than just hold their ground during a sell off. The stocks have an average price target upside of 20% or more, and earnings growth expectation for 2022 of at least 10%. The list includes some big names, such as tech giant Microsoft and Mastercard . Mastercard has one of the best combinations of target price upside and projected EPS growth on the list, at 48% and 25.9%, respectively. The payments stock has dropped about 20% year to date, which is slightly better than the S & P 500, but is down 15% since Sept. 12. Microsoft, meanwhile, has a buy rating from 72% of analyst. That puts the software giant behind only ServiceNow and Signature Bank , which have approval ratings of 82% and 100%, respectively. Microsoft generates a lot of revenue from subscriptions for both consumers and businesses, which is seen as stickier than other types of spending. Last week, Credit Suisse named Microsoft one of top companies with "a protective moat for uncertain times." To be sure, using currents earnings growth estimates could prove to be a misstep in the current market environment. Many Wall Street pros believe that current earnings estimates are too high and will be revised sharply if the U.S. enters a recession. Those worries could be part of why oilfield services stock Baker Hughes has such large upside. Analysts currently see the stock trading nearly 70% below its fair price, with earnings growth of 52% coming up. Concern about a global recession has driven down the price of oil on demand concerns. One good piece of news for Baker Hughes is that it less directly impacted by short-term fluctuations in oil prices than some other companies that sell crude.