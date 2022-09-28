CCTV Script 28/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on September 28, 2022.

According to a survey of 904 schools released by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics，53% of public school principals said their schools were understaffed entering the 2022-23 school year. For teaching positions, 48% of principals said they had difficulty recruiting, while for non-teaching positions, 60% said they could not find the staff to fill the vacancies.

The top five jobs with the most severe vacancies were: special education teachers, transportation staff, custodial staff, mental health professionals, and general elementary teachers. Among teaching positions, math teachers and teachers who teach English as a second language have the most serious shortages.

In fact, the problem of teacher shortages has been a long-standing one in the United States, but Covid-19 has made the problem even worse. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only about 20 percent of principals reported being understaffed before the epidemic, but during the epidemic, the number of reported shortages has about doubled.

Thus, we can see that this new school year has seen difficulties in recruiting teachers for U.S. public schools, which include reasons like "too few candidates applying for open teaching positions", "a lack of qualified candidates applying for open teaching positions", "candidates felt the salary and benefits for teaching positions were not enough."

The transition to online teaching, burnout from Covid-19, frequent student absences during the epidemic, school violence, and generally low salaries have caused many teachers who had a passion for education to leave the profession.

According to the National Education Association, the average annual salary of public school teachers will be about $65,000 (about 466,000 RMB) from 2020 to 2021, ranging from a high of around $90,000 in New York to around $47,000 in Mississippi. US education secretary Miguel Cardona says U.S. teachers earn 33% less than other jobs that require a college degree. Over the past 25 years, when inflation is taken into account, the average teacher's income is only $29 more than it was 25 years ago.

To address the faculty shortage, the U.S. Department of Education announced new grants totaling more than $60 million yesterday, bringing the Biden-Harris Administration's additional support for teachers through the Fiscal Year 2022 grant competitions to more than $285 million.

Although schools are already hiring heavily, some education finance experts say the influx of new money will create new positions in the education system. This also means that job openings will continue.



