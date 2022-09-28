CNBC Pro

Cooling demand means raising prices becomes a test of how well companies know their customers

thumbnail
Robert Hum@HumOnTheMarkets
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
CNBC ProDollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
Robert Hum
Earnings playbook: The investing game plan as retail giants Walmart and Target wrap up the season
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: The investing game plan as retail giants Walmart and Target wrap up the season
Fred Imbert
Why major analysts say Disney's subscriber guidance needs to come down
CNBC ProWhy major analysts say Disney's subscriber guidance needs to come down
Samantha Subin
Read More