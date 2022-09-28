GE to work on converting old, gas-fired power station in Britain into a battery storage facility

Pylons photographed in the U.K. The project involving Centrica and GE will store energy from onshore wind farms in Lincolnshire.

A decommissioned gas-fired power station in Britain is set to be repurposed and converted into a battery storage facility, with those involved in the project saying it will be able to provide "the equivalent of a full day's energy consumption for 11,000 households."

In a statement Monday, London-listed Centrica said construction of the facility in Lincolnshire, a county in the East Midlands of England, had started.

U.S. firm GE will supply the 50 megawatt project's battery storage system. When up and running, the facility will store energy from 43 onshore wind farms in Lincolnshire.

Centrica said the system would be able to store 100 megawatt hours of electric energy. The facility is set to begin full operations in 2023 and is expected to be run for a 25-year period.

"Storing renewable energy in this way makes it possible to better control the peaks and troughs associated with renewable energy generation — charging the batteries when electricity demand is low and discharging when demand peaks," Centrica said.