Increased demand and burnout are driving many BIPOC therapists to ‘the breaking point’

It is most noticeable to therapists of color that, since the start of the pandemic, their peers are leaving the profession in droves.

The need for more mental health services during the Covid-19 pandemic — and in its aftermath — has increased the responsibilities of therapists.

And that may be why many of them, especially therapists of color, are quitting, says Lisa Savage, a licensed clinical social worker with a practice in Delaware.

"It's led to a burnout of a lot of us because the guilt of wanting to meet the needs, but just not being able to, is a struggle," says Savage. "Balancing our own personal needs with the needs of our communities has just brought some to the breaking point."

Prior to the pandemic, Savage used to see seven or eight clients a week but has since scaled back to five a week, at most. "There are days when, if I see more than two clients, I am spent," she tells CNBC Make It.

In an already marginalized field, people of color have always been the minority: between 2015 and 2019, about 71% of marriage and family therapists and 64% of social workers in America were white.

On the flip side, here are the numbers for BIPOC therapists and social workers during the same timeframe, according to data provided by the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at the George Washington University.

Marriage and Family Therapists

Asian/Pacific Islander - 3.7%

Hispanic - 9.96%

Black - 12%

Social Workers

Asian/Pacific Islander - 3.4%

Hispanic - 10.6%

Black - 19.75%

Native American - 0.5%

Though there isn't any recent data to reflect the 2022 numbers, BIPOC experts have noticed their fellow therapists quitting and are feeling the effects.