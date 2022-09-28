Why is everyone crying on LinkedIn? Users share why they're getting so personal on the networking site

"Dominic hit Kai in the face with a broom," begins Kwame Christian's LinkedIn post. Christian is an attorney and CEO at the American Negotiation Institute. "Understandably, Kai wasn't thrilled about it. "Then Dominic wanted to play with Kai's football but Kai didn't want to share anymore." It continues like this for another eight, double-spaced lines before Dominic and Kai reconcile under Christian's guidance. If you've scrolled through LinkedIn lately, you know Christian's post is not unique. Stories from and about crying CEOs, overwhelmed parents, and burnt out millennials have ferried us into an entirely new type of LinkedIn — one that looks a lot like Facebook. The flooding of the professional platform with selfies, family photos, and somewhat chaotic "life lessons" was propelled by the pandemic and bolstered by LinkedIn's algorithm favoring more personal content.

'I was very annoyed people liked the family stuff'

Christian started sharing more about his life outside work on LinkedIn about a year ago. In April, he posted every day and noticed that the further from professional the story, the more engagement it received. "I was very annoyed that people liked the family stuff," he says. "I wanted to have a reason to not share, but the numbers were very clear." Five months ago he shared an article he wrote about being assertive during negotiating, which netted 64 interactions and 11 comments. A few days later he posted a list of daily tasks which included "get extremely anxious," "forget to eat lunch," and "leave in time to be a husband and father." It got 390 interactions and 88 comments. Kitty Elshot-Smith, an SVP at Bank of America, had a similar experience when she posted about her husband this month. "Bragging on my husband a bit," she wrote. "My trip to Charlotte NC was already booked when he found out that he needed to attend a meeting in Austin TX. Not once did he ask me to change my travel plans. Instead, he got our little one a toddler suit (courtesy of Amazon's speedy delivery) and took her along with him. Not only did it allow her to live out her aspirations of being a #BossBaby, but it also freed me up to pursue one of my professional goals. Having a supportive partner is invaluable. I appreciate you Ozzie S." She seldom shared on LinkedIn and when she did it was professional. In fact, she hadn't written this post for LinkedIn, initially. "I actually posted it on Facebook first, and someone suggested I post on LinkedIn and I reluctantly did," she says. "I'm still getting a lot of responses." Right now, it has more than 13,000 reactions and 629 comments. Her previous post about a Dallas Business Club event in which she tagged multiple universities and attendees netted 72 reactions and no comments.

'Our dogs entered Zoom rooms'

If you want lots of traction, personal is the way to go, says Kait LeDonne, a personal branding expert who coaches clients on how to create popular content. "We work with executives for their personal brand and, empirically, the content that performs the best has a selfie or a picture of the founder," she says. The most obvious cause for the proliferation of personal LinkedIn posts is the pandemic. "During the pandemic, we were all quarantined at home and the line you had to walk, where you were one way in the office and one way out of the office, was completely erased," she says. "Our children entered Zoom rooms. Our dogs entered Zoom rooms." Like most trends that cropped up in the last three years, Covid-19 didn't invent the sappy LinkedIn post, it just catalyzed its adoptions. Rigidity between work and home life was already softening as the workforce became younger and younger. Your co-workers knowing you were having a tough time was getting less taboo. When LeDonne coaches a client who has been in the industry 30 years, she says, they are much more reluctant to share a selfie or personal story. Right now, though, 41% of the labor force is between ages 20 and 44, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics — a demographic that is accustomed to sharing and being shared on social media from a young age.

