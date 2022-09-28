These are the 10 best large airports in North America—New York's infamous LaGuardia didn't make the list

J.D. Power's 2022 North American airport satisfaction study ranked large airports based on overall customer satisfaction on a 1,000-point scale.

A large airport is defined as having 10 to 32.9 million passengers annually.

The study measured overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance):

terminal facilities

airport arrival/departure

baggage claim

security check

check-in/baggage check

food, beverage and retail

The study is based on 26,529 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days.

The data in this study was fielded from August 2021 through July 2022.