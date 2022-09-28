Europe vows ‘robust and united’ response to suspected sabotage of two Russian gas pipelines

The European Union on Wednesday raced to find out exactly what happened and why after mystery gas leaks hit two underwater Russian gas pipelines, warning of retaliatory measures for any deliberate attack on the region's energy infrastructure.

In a statement on behalf of all 27 members, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday that the bloc was "deeply concerned" about the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines connecting Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

"All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security," Borrell said.

"Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response."

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the two pipelines, said Tuesday that three known gas leaks caused "unprecedented" damage. The company added that it was not possible to determine when the gas network system's capacity would be restored.