As long as the world needs oil and gas, we'll give it, says UAE climate change minister

The United Arab Emirates will continue to supply the world with energy for as long as it needs it, its Minister for Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

"As long as the world needs oil and gas, we're going to give it to them," Almheiri told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Scholz visited the Gulf region over the weekend, focusing on securing new fossil fuel supplies and cutting Germany's reliance on Russian energy imports.

On Sunday, the UAE signed an agreement to deliver liquefied natural gas to Germany, with its first shipment due to arrive by the end of the year.

LNG isn't a renewable source of energy, but it's considered a cleaner alternative to oil and coal.

The UAE is among the world's largest oil producers, producing an average of 3.2 million barrels of petroleum and liquids a day.