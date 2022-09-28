What the first legal challenge to derail Biden's student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers

A lawyer working for a conservative legal group this week brought the first legal challenge to President Joe Biden's sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans.

"Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate," Frank Garrison, an attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation, said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

"In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts," the complaint goes on to say. "The administration's lawless action should be stopped immediately."

The main obstacle for those hoping to bring a legal challenge against Biden's plan has been finding a plaintiff who can prove they've been harmed by the policy.

"Such injury is needed to establish what courts call 'standing,'" said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor.

Garrison is asserting he could be harmed by Biden's loan forgiveness in the form of a tax bill. Canceled student debt can be considered taxable income.

Although borrowers won't be required to pay federal taxes on their canceled student debt, thanks to a pandemic-era relief provision in the the American Rescue Plan of 2021, some states — including Indiana, where Garrison resides — may charge levies on the relief. Currently, Garrison is pursuing a government program that leads to tax-free debt cancellation, known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, but he says Biden's plan could now cause him to get a $1,000 state tax bill.

Here's what the development means for borrowers.