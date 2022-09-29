CNBC Investing Club

Analysts are battling it out over Apple, but we're standing by the iPhone maker

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Customers queue at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 in New York City, September 16, 2022.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The Club woke up to dueling Wall Street research notes on Apple (APPL) Thursday morning in the wake of a report the tech giant may be canceling plans to increase production of its nascent iPhone 14. Despite the conflicting takes, we're not too concerned about Apple's production capacity and continue to back the stock.  

More In Analysis

Morgan Stanley's CEO isn't worried about the bank's depressed stock. Here's why we aren't either
CNBC Investing ClubMorgan Stanley's CEO isn't worried about the bank's depressed stock. Here's why we aren't either
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
Citi says Amazon and Alphabet are 'top picks' following fall events — and we do, too
CNBC Investing ClubCiti says Amazon and Alphabet are 'top picks' following fall events — and we do, too
Paulina Likos4 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting, including buying some Disney and looking at Club movers
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting, including buying some Disney and looking at Club movers
Krystal Hur
Read More