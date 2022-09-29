CCTV Script 29/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on September 29, 2022.

The Bank of England said in its statement that the intervention was intended to stabilize financial markets, and so far it appears that to some extent it has indeed worked.

It can be seen that overnight British 10-year and 30-year government bond yields plummeted, with the 30-year UK government bond recording the biggest drop since 1996.

The intervention also stabilized the currency market, with the pound now back up to the 1.08 level against the dollar. Just before that, the pound had briefly fallen below 1.04 to reach an all-time low.

Although we saw the BOE's intervention bringing some reassurance to the market, investors believe that The Bank of England is applying plasters on the financial wounds created by the Truss government which has shown no hint at reversing the policy. So with the government's position unclear, the question becomes to what extent will the BOE be forced to intervene in the market and how long will the intervention last?

It is also worth noting the relationship within the Bank of England. In 2013, BOE took a decision to create FPC (financial policy committee) alongside MPC (monetary policy committee). Today's decision was taken by the FPC to maintain financial stability at the long end of the curve, while the MPC's annual target of an £80bn stock reduction is unaffected and unchanged (only postponed till 31 October). So the market is also paying close attention to the BOE's shift timing between QE and QT.

For the economic and financial situation currently facing the UK, renowned economist Mohamed A. El-Erian said the Truss government should focus on structural economic reform and stabilizing energy while reconsidering the timing of the implementation of its tax cut plan. He warned that if the government does not do so, it will force the Bank of England to have to step in again, and that could be an unplanned emergency rate hike.

Mohamed El-Erian

Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz

"She should keep the two elements of the package that everybody welcomes almost everybody, which is structural reforms to promote economic growth, And she shows that re-think the timing of these unfunded tax cuts. If they don't do that, the Bank of England is going to be forced into the next intervention, which will be an emergency rate hike."

In addition, the International Monetary Fund also pointed out the conflict between monetary and fiscal policy in the UK, urging the UK government to re-evaluate tax cuts. Moody's also warned that Liz Truss's mini-Budget risked "permanently weakening the UK's debt affordability", in the strongest suggestion yet that the country is facing a credit rating downgrade.

Some analysts compared the Bank of England's statement yesterday that "the purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome." with the former ECB President Mario Draghi's promise to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro in 2012. Then will the Bank of England's intervention be successful in the end? And whether the new British government will adjust its policy as the market hopes? Let's wait and see.



